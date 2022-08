NOEM CRITICIZES RAID ON TRUMP’S HOME

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST THE FBI RAID ON FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP’S HOME,

NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING THE RAID ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME AN UNPRECEDENTED POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT.

NOEM SAYS THEY’VE BEEN AFTER TRUMP AS A CANDIDATE, AS PRESIDENT, AND NOW AS A FORMER PRESIDENT.

SHE SAYS USING THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM IN THIS MANNER IS UN-AMERICAN.

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY SAYS REPUBLICANS WILL INVESTIGATE ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND IF THEY TAKE CONTROL OF THE HOUSE IN NOVEMBER’S ELECTIONS.

THE CALIFORNIA CONGRESSMAN MADE THAT PLEDGE ON MONDAY, HOURS AFTER FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAID IN A LENGTHY STATEMENT THAT FBI AGENTS RAIDED HIS HOME AT THE MAR-A-LAGO RESORT IN FLORIDA.