THERE WILL BE NO SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION TO AMEND THE STATE’S ABORTION LAWS.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER SPEAKER OF THE LEGISLATURE MIKE HILGERS SENT THE GOVERNOR A LETTER STATING THAT 30 STATE SENATORS WOULD VOTE FOR A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE PROHIBITED ABORTIONS STARTING AT 12 WEEKS.

THIRTY-THREE VOTES WERE NEEDED TO OVERCOME A FILIBUSTER AND PASS LEGISLATION.

CURRENT STATE LAW RESTRICTS ABORTIONS STARTING AT 20 WEEKS.