GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES MAY INCREASE A BIT

DROPPING FLOOD STORAGE IN THE BIG MISSOURI RIVER RESERVOIRS MAY LEAD TO HIGHER FLOWS FROM GAVINS POINT DAM FOR A FEW MORE WEEKS.

MIKE SWENSON WITH THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN OMAHA SAYS FLOOD STORAGE CONTINUES TO FALL:

52.1 MILLION ACRE FEET

SWENSON SAYS LAKE OAHE AND THE OTHER BIG RESERVOIRS BEHIND GARRISON AND FT PECK DAMS WILL ALSO DROP OVER THE NEXT MONTH.

SWENSON SAYS FLOWS FROM GAVINS POINT DAM WILL BE AT TWENTY-FIVE THOUSAND CUBIC FEET PER SECOND FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS BEFORE FALLING BACK LATER THIS FALL:

12,000 CFS

DRY CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO CONTINUE ACROSS THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN INTO THE WINTER.

Jerry Oster WNAX