U.S. SENATE PASSES INFLATION REDUCTION ACT

PRESIDENT BIDEN IS PRAISING THE U.S. SENATE’S PASSAGE OF THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT, SAYING “SENATE DEMOCRATS SIDE WITH AMERICAN FAMILIES OVER SPECIAL INTERESTS TODAY.”

BOTH OF IOWA’S U.S. SENATORS JOINED THEIR REPUBLICAN COLLEAGUES IN VOTING AGAINST THE DEMOCRATS’ PACKAGE OF CLIMATE AND HEALTH PROPOSALS.

SENATOR JONI ERNST OFFERED AMENDMENTS TO THE BILL WHICH WERE REJECTED BY DEMOCRATS.

SHE OFFERED AN ADDITIONAL RESTRICTION ON THE 75-HUNDRED DOLLAR SUBSIDIES FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE PURCHASES.

SENBILL1 OC………OR SLAVE LABOR.” :24

ERNST SAYS THE CRITICAL MINERALS NEEDED FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERIES ARE MINED IN AREAS OF AFRICA WHERE SOME COMPANIES HAVE A HISTORY OF USING CHILD LABOR.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OFFERED AN AMENDMENT TO MODIFY THE FEDERAL TAX DEDUCTION AMERICANS IN HIGH-TAX STATES MAY CLAIM.

GRASSLEY UNSUCCESSFULLY PROPOSED INCREASING THE DEDUCTION FOR STUDENT LOAN INTEREST AND THE CHILD AND DEPENDENT CARE TAX CREDITS.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE BILL WILL HURT MIDDLE CLASS AMERICA.

GRASSLEY SAYS DEMOCRATS STAGED A RECKLESS, 28-HOUR VOTING MARATHON.

SENBILL3 OC…….THAT IT’S PERSISTENT.” :10

PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS THE LEGISLATION WILL HELP LOWER THE COST OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, HEALTH INSURANCE AND ENERGY COSTS.

HE ALSO URGED THE HOUSE TO PASS IT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE SO HE CAN SIGN IT INTO LAW.

