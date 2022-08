SAND TO HOLD NW IOWA TOWN HALLS

IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND WILL HOST SOME TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN NORTHWEST IOWA THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS AS PART OF HIS 100 TOWN HALL TOUR.

SAND WILL BE DISCUSSING THE ROLE OF THE STATE AUDITOR, THE PUBLIC INNOVATIONS AND EFFICIENCIES (PIE) PROGRAM, AND RECENT INVESTIGATIONS CONDUCTED BY HIS OFFICE.

HE WILL ALSO TAKE QUESTIONS FROM THOSE IN ATTENDANCE.

ON TUESDAY SAND WILL SPEAK IN ONAWA AT 2 P.M. AT THE MONONA COUNTY ARBORETUM SHELTER, THEN AT 4 P.M. AT THE IDA GROVE CITY PARK AND AT 6:30 P.M. IN SIOUX CITY AT THE MID CITY PARK LOCATED AT 801 COURT STREET.

ON WEDNESDAY SAND WILL SPEAK AT 9:15 A.M. AT THE SAC CITY PARK.