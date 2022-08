NEW SIOUX CITY TEACHERS PREPARE FOR FALL CLASSES

AROUND 110 NEW TEACHERS FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BEGAN THEIR ORIENTATION MONDAY.

JEN GOMEZ, THE DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES, SAYS IT WAS THE FIRST OF A WEEK LONG GROUP OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT SESSIONS TO PREPARE NEW TEACHERS FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR:

DAY ONE ALSO FEATURED AN ACTIVE SHOOTER SAFETY PRESENTATION:

IRENE ZOGKOU IS A NEW 5TH GRADE TEACHER AT BRYANT ELEMENTARY WHO IS FULFILLING HER CAREER AMBITION:

ZOGKOU HAS ALREADY STARTED SETTING UP HER FIRST CLASSROOM AT BRYANT SCHOOL:

THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR STARTS AUGUST 23RD.