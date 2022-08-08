Hawkeye Football Players Preparing For Season

Fall camp is underway at Iowa where the Hawkeyes enter the season as the defending Big Ten west division champions.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather is part of a defense that intercepted 25 passes a year ago as the Hawkeyes reached as high as number two in the national polls.

“To actually win the west is something I always wanted to achieve while I was here”, said Merriweather. “Now it is not enough to just get there, I want to win it all.”

Senior Sam LaPorta enters this season with more than 11 hundred yards in receiving and is the latest in a long line of outstanding tight end for the Hawkeyes.

“I definitely learned about that when I came to Iowa and just the rich history it has had with tight ends”, said LaPorta. “It is cool to be part of that.”

Iowa opens at home on September third against South Dakota State.