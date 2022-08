BOND HAS BEEN SET AT FIVE MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK.

JASON JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.

JONES IS CURRENTLY BEING TREATED IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL FOR SEVERE BURNS.