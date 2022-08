APPLICATIONS TO BE ACCEPTED FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS ESTABLISHED THE FRAMEWORK TO REPLACE ONE OF ITS MEMBERS.

THE BOARD AGREED TO ACCEPT APPLICATIONS FROM INTERESTED CITIZENS TO REPLACE DR. JULINE ALBERT, WHO RESIGNED AUGUST 3RD.

APPLICANTS HAVE UNTIL AUGUST 16TH TO APPLY AND WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK TO THE BOARD MEMBERS ON AUGUST 22ND.

THE SCHOOL BOARD MUST CHOOSE A REPLACEMENT BY SEPTEMBER 2ND, OR A SPECIAL ELECTION WOULD THEN HAVE TO TAKE PLACE.

ALBERT WAS ELECTED TO THE SCHOOL BOARD IN 2019 AND HER TERM WOULD EXPIRE IN 2023.

SHE IS EMPLOYED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF LEARNING AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

FILE PHOTO