STURGIS ARRESTS TREND HIGHER AS MOTORCYCLE RALLY BEGINS

THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS UNDERWAY IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA WITH AUTHORITIES REPORTING A SLIGHT INCREASE IN DUI AND DRUG ARRESTS COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL ALSO SAYS ONE PERSON DIED IN A COLLISION OF TWO MOTORCYCLES JUST BEFORE 11 A.M. SATURDAY ON HIGHWAY 34 NEAR HAYES.

THE SECOND DRIVER SUSTAINED NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

FOUR OTHER INJURY CRASHES ALSO OCCURRED FROM SATURDAY THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

23 D-U-I ARRESTS HAVE OCCURRED, 3 MORE THAN THIS TIME A YEAR AGO.

25 DRUG ARRESTS HAVE ALSO TAKEN PLACE, 5 MORE THAN IN 2021.

