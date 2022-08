SKID STEER STOPPED BY FRONT END LOADER TO END ONAWA PURSUIT

AN ONAWA, IOWA MAN IS IN JAIL FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A MOST UNUSUAL PURSUIT ON SATURDAY.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A DEPUTY SPOTTED 38-YEAR-OLD GRANT DAHMS, WHO HAD MULTIPLE WARRANTS FOR HIS ARREST, DRIVING A JOHN DEERE 333-G SKID STEER.

THE SHERIFF SAYS DAHMS REFUSED TO PULL OVER AND PROCEEDED TO STRIKE MULTIPLE POLICE VEHICLES IN AN ATTEMPT TO ELUDE OFFICERS AS HE DROVE AROUND THE STREETS OF ONAWA.

THE PURSUIT FINALLY ENDED WHEN A CITIZEN WITH A FRONT END LOADER STOPPED DAHMS AT 17TH AND CAMEO STREET..

DAHMS WAS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, ELUDING, DRIVING WHILE BARRED AND NUMEROUS TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

HE IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE MONONA COUNTY JAIL.