SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT & BRIEF STANDOFF

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AND BRIEF STANDOFF SATURDAY IN MORNINGSIDE.

24-YEAR-OLD DALTON KEELER WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY POLICE IN AN INCIDENT THAT BEGAN AROUND 9 :15 P.M.WHEN AN OFFICER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP OF A VEHICLE THE SUSPECT WAS DRIVING WITH IMPROPER TAILIGHTS AND A DEFECTIVE EXHAUST NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 4TH AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. MARY’S.

KEELER, WHO HAD SEVERAL OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS, REFUSED TO STOP, DRIVING OVER 50 MILES PER HOUR IN A 25 MILE PER HOUR ZONE.

A WITNESS SAW HIM FLEE FROM THE CAR INTO THE BACK OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT 1620 SOUTH RUSTIN.

POLICE FOUND A LOADED MAGAZINE TO A 45 CALIBER HANDGUN AND A CRYSTALLINE ROCK SUBSTANCE CONSISTENT WITH METHAMPHETAMINE IN HIS VEHICLE.

OFFICERS SURROUNDED THE BUILDING AND SWAT OFFICERS EVENTUALLY ENTERED AN APARTMENT AND TOOK KEELER INTO CUSTODY AFTER A BRIEF STRUGGLE.

THEY RECOVERED A HANDGUN THAT HAD BEEN STOLEN FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

KEELER IS CHARGED WITH SERIOUS ASSAULT, ELUDING, FELON IN A POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY AND SEVERAL TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $38,000 BOND.