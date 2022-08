FATAL CRASH IN O’BRIEN COUNTY

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 2 P.M. AT THE INTERSECTION OF TAFT AVENUE AND 390TH STREET WHEN A PICKUP TRUCK WENT THROUGH A STOP SIGN AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING S-U-V ON THE DRIVER’S SIDE.

THE S-U-V ENTERED A DITCH AND ROLLED, WITH THE DRIVER PARTIALLY EJECTED.

THAT DRIVER, 66-YEAR-OLD MARK KIRKHOLM OF STORM LAKE, WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP, 56-YEAR-OLD LAURIE ANN BANKS OF SUTHERLAND, WAS INJURED AND TAKEN TO MERCYONE IN PRIMGHAR.