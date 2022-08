CHALLENGE GRANT TO HELP SSC SENIOR CENTER PROJECT

THERE’S SOME HOPE FOR THE RECENTLY CLOSED NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SENIOR CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THE CENTER HAS RECEIVED A $20,000 CHALLENGE GRANT FROM REGINA ROTH, WHO WILL MATCH DOLLAR-FOR-DOLLAR ALL DONATIONS FROM SUPPORTERS WHO CONTRIBUTE TO THE CENTER FROM NOW MOVING FORWARD UP TO $20,000.

FINANCIAL DONATIONS MAY BE SENT TO THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER AT 1501 W. 29TH STREET, SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE 68776.

THE CENTER IS UNDERGOING RENOVATION AND HAD SUPPLIED MEALS ON WHEELS AND CONGREGATE MEALS TO MANY SENIORS IN THE AREA.

A TOTAL KITCHEN UPGRADE IS NEEDED TO COMPLY WITH NEW CITY CODES AROUND FAT SEPARATION IN THE SEWER SYSTEM FOR COMMERCIAL KITCHENS.

THE NON-PROFIT CENTER HAS BEEN IN EXISTENCE SINCE 1983.