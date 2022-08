LAUREL MURDER SUSPECT FACES TEN FELONY COUNTS

AN ARREST WARRANT FOR THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THURSDAY CHARGES HIM WITH TEN FELONY COUNTS.

42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES IS CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE HOMICIDE, TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE ARSON AND FOUR COUNTS OF USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT AT HIS LAUREL HOME AROUND 2:30 FRIDAY MORNING

LAUREL1 OC…IN LINCOLN. :17

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE FIRST RESPONDERS THURSDAY WENT TO A HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM JONES AT 209 ELM STREET SHORTLY AFTER 3 A.M. FOR A REPORTED EXPLOSION.

THERE THEY FOUND THE BODY OF 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, WHO LIVED THERE.

EBELING HAD BEEN SHOT IN THE CHEST AND THE HEAD.

BURN MARKS WERE THROUGHOUT THE HOME ALONG WITH A TRAIL OF GASOLINE AND A RED FUEL CONTAINER WAS FOUND INSIDE.

AT 9:30 THURSDAY MORNING A SECOND EMERGENCY CALL OF A FIRE AT 503 ELM STREET WAS RECEIVED AND FIRST RESPONDERS FOUND THE BODIES OF THE THREE RESIDENTS INSIDE.

THEY WERE IDENTIFIED AS 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD.

ALL THREE HAD BEEN SHOT AND THE RESIDENCE HAD FIRE DAMAGE.

A FIREARM WAS FOUND ON THE LIVING ROOM FLOOR ALONG WITH A MOLOTOV COCKTAIL.

SEARCH WARRANT WERE ISSUED FOR THE HOMES TO HELP PROCESS EACH CRIME SCENE AND COLONEL BOLDUC CREDITS LAUREL FIREFIGHTERS WITH HEROIC EFFORTS THAT LED TO JONES BECOMING THE PRIMARY SUSPECT IN THE CASE:

LAUREL2 OC……….TO THE SUSPECT. :22

THE GUN FOUND INSIDE THE TWIFORD RESIDENCE WAS TRACED BY SERIAL NUMBER AND FOUND TO HAVE BEEN PURCHASED BY JONES.

A BLACK BACKPACK WAS FOUND IN EBELING’S RESIDENCE.

INSIDE THE BACKPACK WERE SEVERAL RECEIPTS INCLUDING ONE FOR A GAS PURCHASE, ANOTHER FOR A 6 GALLON AUTO SHUTOFF GAS CAN, A FUEL TANK AND A CAMPING BACKPACK CHARGED TO JONES’ CREDIT CARD.

JONES IS BEING TREATED FOR SEVERE BURNS AT A LINCOLN HOSPITAL AND IS UNDER GUARD THERE.