ALBERT RESIGNS FROM SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD

A MEMBER OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS RESIGNED, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL CONFIRMS THAT DR. JULINE ALBERT HAS SUBMITTED HER RESIGNATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS..

GREENWELL DID NOT GIVE A REASON FOR THE RESIGNATION AND SAYS THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS THE PROCESS FOR FILLING HER OPEN BOARD POSITION AT ITS AUGUST 8TH MEETING ON MONDAY..

GREENWELL SAYS THE BOARD WISHES DR. ALBERT WELL AND IS GRATEFUL FOR HER SERVICE TO THE DISTRICT AND ITS STUDENTS.

ALBERT WAS ELECTED TO THE SCHOOL BOARD IN 2019 AND HER TERM WOULD EXPIRE IN 2023.

SHE IS EMPLOYED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF LEARNING AT WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE.