SUMMIT TO PROVIDE LIST OF LANDOWNERS OPPOSED TO PIPELINE

STARTING TODAY (FRIDAY), SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS WILL START PROVIDING STATE REGULATORS WITH LISTS OF LANDOWNERS ALONG ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE WHO HAVE NOT AGREED TO VOLUNTARY EASEMENTS.

SUMMIT SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION TO THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD FOR A PIPELINE PERMIT EARLIER THIS YEAR.

SUMMIT PRESIDENT JUSTIN KIRCHOFF SAYS WHILE ABOUT 750 LANDOWNERS HAVE SIGNED A VOLUNTARY EASEMENT, STATE REGULATIONS REQUIRE DISCLOSURE OF WHICH PARCELS ALONG THE ROUTE HAVE NOT BEEN SECURED VOLUNTARILY:

THE PIPELINE’S IOWA SEGMENT IS TO CONNECT WITH A DOZEN ETHANOL PLANTS IN THE STATE, TO LOWER THE CARBON FOOTPRINT OF THE FUEL THAT’S PRODUCED.

KIRCHOFF SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS PEOPLE DO HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR PROJECT, WHICH IS DIFFERENT FROM THE DAKOTA ACCESS OIL PIPELINE PROPOSED ABOUT A DECADE AGO:

SEVERAL COUNTY BOARDS OF SUPERVISORS HAVE URGED STATE OFFICIALS TO REJECT EMINENT DOMAIN REQUESTS CONNECTED TO CARBON PIPELINES.

THE EMINENT DOMAIN PROCESS WOULD LET THE COMPANY SEIZE LAND FROM PROPERTY OWNERS WHO HAVEN’T SIGNED VOLUNTARY EASEMENTS.