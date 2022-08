NEUBAUM SENTENCED TO ADDITIONAL 20 YEARS IN PRISON

A MONONA COUNTY MAN ALREADY SERVING UP TO 50 YEARS FOR MURDER HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO AN ADDITIONAL 20 YEARS IN PRISON FOR THE SEXUAL ABUSE OF TEENAGE GIRLS IN THE MAPLETON AREA DURING 2019 AND 2020.

19-YEAR-OLD JAY NEUBAUM WAS SENTENCED FRIDAY MORNING TO UP TO TEN YEARS EACH ON THREE COUNTS OF 3RD DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE IN MONONA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN ONAWA.

TWO OF THE COUNTS WILL BE SERVED CONCURRENTLY BUT COMBINED WITH THE THIRD COUNT WILL BE SERVED CONSECUTIVE TO THE UP TO 50 YEARS NEUBAUM IS CURRENTLY SERVING AFTER BEING CONVICTED OF THE JANUARY 31ST, 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS IN MAPLETON.

THAT MEANS THE 19-YEAR-OLD COULD SPEND A TOTAL OF 70 YEARS IN PRISON FOR HIS CRIMES.

NEUBAUM WAS ALREADY IN PRISON AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY LAST YEAR OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE JANUARY 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS OF MAPLETON.

FILE PHOTO