FRANKEN TO MAKE WEEKEND NW IOWA CAMPAIGN SWING

THERE’S LESS THAN 100 DAYS REMAINING UNTIL THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION AND CANDIDATES ARE CONTINUING THEIR CAMPAIGNING.

DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE MIKE FRANKEN IS MAKING A SWING THROUGH PARTS OF NORTHWEST IOWA THIS WEEKEND.

THE RETIRED 3 STAR ADMIRAL WILL HOLD MEET AND GREETS TODAY IN HOLSTEIN AT 4:30 P.M.IN THE CORNERHAUS 101 AT 101 SOUTH MAIN STREET.

HE WILL LATER SPEAK AT THE PRIMGHAR COMMUNITY BUILDING AT 6:30 P.M.

SATURDAY MORNING FRANKEN WILL APPEAR AT ISLAND PARK IN ROCK RAPIDS AT 9 A.M.AND THE SIBLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY AT 11, FOLLOWED BY A STOP IN EMMETSBURG AT SOPER PARK AT 2 P.M.