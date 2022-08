DAKOTA CITY WOMAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 8 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

38-YEAR-OLD ERIKA ROJAS PLED GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH.

ROJAS ADMITTED TO BEING PART OF A DRUG RING SELLING LARGE QUANTITIES OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA.

SHE AND HER CO-DEFENDANTS RECEIVED METH FROM MEXICO THROUGH THE MAIL IN THE FORM OF DECORATIVE MASKS THAT COVERED THE WAX METHAMPHETAMINE MIXTURE.

ROJAS’ CO-DEFENDANTS WOULD THEN EXTRACT THE METH FROM THE MASKS AND REDISTRIBUTE THE METHAMPHETAMINE AROUND SIOUX CITY.

ROJAS WAS THE LAST OF HER CO-CONSPIRATORS TO BE SENTENCED, RECEIVING A TERM OF 8 AND A HALF YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.