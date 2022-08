ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT AT HIS LAUREL HOME AT 206 ELM STREET AROUND 2:30 THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING.

HIS HOME IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM ONE OF THE VICTIM’S HOUSES AT 209 ELM STREET, AND NEAR THE OTHER ADDRESS WHERE THREE MORE VICTIMS WERE FOUND AT 503 ELM STREET.

EACH CRIME SCENE INCLUDED A RESIDENCE WITH A FIRE.

FOLLOWING REPEATED ATTEMPTS TO HAVE JONES EXIT THE HOME VOLUNTARILY, THE SWAT TEAM MADE ENTRY INTO HIS HOME AND LOCATED JONES IN A BEDROOM, WITH SEVERE BURNS, WHICH ARE BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN CAUSED BY THE FIRES AT THE TWO HOMES.

INVESTIGATORS THURSDAY LOCATED THREE DECEASED VICTIMS AT 503 ELM, EACH WITH SUSPECTED GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

THEY HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD, ALL THREE LIVED IN THE HOME.

THE 4TH VICTIM, 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, WHO LIVED AT 209 ELM STREET, WAS FOUND DECEASED WITH SUSPECTED GUNSHOT WOUNDS IN THAT HOME.

JONES WAS AIRLIFTED TO A LINCOLN HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT AND WILL BE FORMALLY CHARGED AFTER HIS RELEASE FROM MEDICAL CARE.

updated 10:35 a.m. 8/5/22 photos by CBS-14