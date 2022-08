NEGAARD’S STILL PLAYING CATCH TO HELP SIOUX CITY’S MIRACLE LEAGUE

KEVIN NEGAARD CONTINUED HIS “WANNA HAVE A CATCH” FUNDRAISER FOR SIOUX CITY’S MIRACLE LEAGUE BY STOPPING AT THE KSCJ STUDIOS THURSDAY.

KEVIN BEGAN HIS YEAR LONG QUEST IN JANUARY AND HAS THROWN A BASEBALL EVERY DAY SINCE THEN:

CATCH1 OC……….ONE PERSON. :08

SOME DAYS HE HAS MULTIPLE PEOPLE HE IS THROWING TO, AND NEGAARD’S GAMES OF CATCH HAVE NOT JUST BEEN IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

CATCH2 OC……JUST SIOUXLAND. :19

AND WHILE THE GAMES OF CATCH HAVE BEEN TO RAISE MONEY, THERE’S MORE TO IT THAN THAT FOR THE PARTICIPANTS:

CATCH3 OC……….FROM THEIR YOUTH. :20

THE MIRACLE LEAGUE GIVES SPECIAL NEEDS CHILDREN AND ADULTS AN OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY BALL AND HAVE FUN AND THE LOCAL PROGRAM HAS EXPANDED OVER THE YEARS HERE IN SIOUX CITY:

CATCH4 OC……….PRETTY SPECIAL. :22

IF YOU WANT TO HAVE A CATCH WITH KEVIN, GO ONLINE TO WANNA HAVE A CATCH DOT ORG.

YOU CAN ALSO REACH OUT ON FACEBOOK OR INSTAGRAM.