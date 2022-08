IOWA SALES TAX FREE SHOPPING WEEKEND STARTS FRIDAY

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPERS WILL GET A BIT OF A BREAK WHEN THE ANNUAL TAX FREE WEEKEND STARTS FRIDAY.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SPOKESMAN, JOHN FULLER SAYS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY YOU MAY PURCHASE CLOTHING AND SHOES TAX-FREE.

TAXFREE1 OC……..:PAY SALES TAX” :24

FULLER SAYS THE SALES TAX HOLIDAY ALSO INCLUDES ONLINE SALES AS LONG AS YOU ORDER AND PAY FOR THE ITEMS DURING THE TWO DAY PERIOD,

HE EXPECTS A LOT OF IOWANS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE EVENT.

TAXFREE2 OC………FREE WEEKEND” :07

IOWA’S TAX FREE WEEKEND ENDS AT 11:59 P-M THIS SATURDAY.