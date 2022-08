FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED IN DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS CONFIRMED THAT FOUR PEOPLE ARE DEAD AFTER FIRES TOOK PLACE IN TWO HOMES ON ELM STREET IN THE TOWN OF LAUREL NEBRASKA THURSDAY MORNING.

COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS A 9-1-1 CALL CAME IN SHORTLY AFTER 3 A.M. THAT AN EXPLOSION HAD TAKEN PLACE AT 209 ELM STREET.

THE BODY OF A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL WAS FOUND INSIDE BY FIRST RESPONDERS.

A SHORT TIME LATER A REPORT OF A HOUSE FIRE WAS REPORTED AT 503 ELM STREET.

THE BODIES OF THREE INDIVIDUALS WERE FOUND INSIDE THAT HOME.

COLONEL BOLDUC SAYS THERE IS EVIDENCE THAT ACCELERANTS WERE USED AT BOTH HOMES AND FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED AT BOTH LOCATIONS.

THE IDENTITIES OF THE VICTIMS ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AND IT IS UNKNOWN IF THE PEOPLE IN THE TWO HOMES KNEW EACH OTHER.

BOLDUC SAYS A SILVER SEDAN WITH A BLACK MALE AND A POSSIBLE PASSENGER WAS SPOTTED LEAVING THE AREA AND HEADING WEST ON HIGHWAY 20.

HE SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE THE SUSPECTS MAY HAVE BEEN BURNED WHILE IGNITING THE ACCELERANTS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT THE STATE PATROL AT 402-479-4921.

