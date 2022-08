EVANS FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

A WOODBURY COUNTY JURY HAS FOUND 18-YEAR OLD DWIGHT EVANS GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

EVANS WAS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET IN MAY OF 2021.

THE JURY TOOK AROUND FOUR HOURS OF DELIBERATIONS TO REACH THEIR VERDICT IN THE CASE.

EVANS FACES LIFE IN PRISON FOR THE CRIME, WHICH WAS COMMITTED WHEN HE WAS 17-YEARS-OLD, STILL LEGALLY A MINOR AT THAT TIME.

JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON HAS SET A HEARING ON POST-TRIAL MOTIONS IN THE CASE FOR OCTOBER 4TH.