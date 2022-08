CLAY COUNTY SD RESIDENTS TO VOTE ON JAIL BOND

SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS IN CLAY COUNTY WILL ONCE AGAIN VOTE ON A JAIL BOND ISSUE TO BE PLACED ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT.

CLAY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS THIS WEEK APPROVED AN ALMOST FORTY-THREE MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE FOR A NEW JAIL AND LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

COMMISSIONER MICHAEL MANNING SAYS THEY NEED TO MOVE AHEAD ON THE ISSUE:

FELLOW COMMISSIONER RICHARD HAMMOND SAYS THEY DON’T HAVE TO WAIT TO SEE IF THE LEGISLATURE WILL FUND ANY REGIONAL JAILS NEXT YEAR:

COMMISSIONER BETTY SMITH SAYS THEY NEED TO PROVIDE ADEQUATE FACILITIES:

THE BOND ISSUE WILL BE PLACED ON THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT.

COUNTY VOTERS LAST YEAR REJECTED A FORTY ONE MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE FOR SIMILAR FACILITIES.

Jerry Oster WNAX