PILOT OF MONONA COUNTY PLANE CRASH IDENTIFIED

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE PILOT WHO WAS KILLED IN THE CRASH OF HIS SMALL PLANE NEAR UTE, IOWA ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 45-YEAR-OLD BRADY PENNER OF WEATHERFORD, OKLAHOMA DIED WHEN HIS SPRAY PLANE HIT ELECTRICAL LINES AND CRASHED. AROUND 230TH AND TEAK AVENUE.

PENNER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

AGENTS FROM THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD AND FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION HAVE COMPLETED THEIR ONSITE INVESTIGATION OF THE CRASH.

THE SHERIFF SAYS IT MAY TAKE SEVERAL MONTHS FOR THEIR REPORT TO BE ISSUED.