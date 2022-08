NO NEW MONKEYPOX CASES REPORTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY

THERE HAVE BEEN NO NEW CASES OF MONKEYPOX REPORTED IN WOODBURY COUNTY SINCE THE FIRST WAS CONFIRMED BACK AROUND JULY 25TH.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS IT TAKES DIRECT CLOSE CONTACT WITH SOMEONE ALREADY WITH THE VIRUS TO BECOME INFECTED:

IOWA AND NEBRASKA HAVE EACH CONFIRMED 10 TOTAL CASES WHILE SOUTH DAKOTA HAS ONLY HAD ONE.

THOSE WHO HAVE MONKEYPOX HAVE SWOLLEN LYMPH NODES AND A RASH.

THE RASH AND RESULTING LESIONS IS HOW THE VIRUS IS SPREAD:

BROCK SAYS THE VACCINE IN USE IS NOT REALLY SPECIFIC FOR MONKEYPOX:

HE SAYS MOST OF THE CASES ARE BEING SPREAD BY ONE POPULATION GROUP IN PARTICULAR:

NEW YORK IS THE STATE WITH THE MOST CONFIRMED CASES, A TOTAL OF 1617. CALIFORNIA IS SECOND WITH 826.