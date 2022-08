NEW HUNT ELEMENTARY GETS READY FOR STUDENTS

SIOUX CITY’S NEWEST SCHOOL IS GETTING READY TO OPEN FOR FALL CLASSES AND ITS FIRST STUDENTS..

HUNT A+ ARTS ELEMENTARY IS LOCATED AT 2002 NEBRASKA STREET AND IS NAMED AFTER THE FORMER HUNT SCHOOL THAT STOOD FOR 113 YEARS IN THAT NEIGHBORHOOD BEGINNING IN 1906.

PRINCIPAL CAMI BARKER IS TRANSITIONING WITH STAFF AND STUDENTS FROM THE OLD CRESCENT PARK BUILDING THAT WAS USED WHILE THE NEW SCHOOL WAS UNDER CONSTRUCTION:

HUNT4 OC…….VERY VERY EXCITING. :11

THE NEW SCHOOL IS BIGGER, WITH MANY NEW FEATURES THE OLD HUNT DID NOT HAVE, SUCH AS A “BLACK BOX” THEATER AND A SPACIOUS GYM WITH A SEPARATE STAGE:

HUNT5 OC……..THIS YEAR. :27

SOME PIECES OF TERRA COTTA ART FROM THE OLD SCHOOL HAVE BEEN INSTALLED INTO THE WALLS OF THE NEW ONE TO HELP PRESERVE HUNT’S HISTORY.

PARENTS AND STUDENTS WILL GET TO CHECK OUT THE NEW SCHOOL IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS:

HUNT6 OC………IN SEPTEMBER. :10

AROUND 326 STUDENTS ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND THE NEW SCHOOL, WHICH WAS BUILT TO EVENTUALLY HOLD UP TO 550 CHILDREN.