GRASSLEY & ERNST SUPPORT PACT ACT

SENATOR JONI ERNST — A “NO” LAST WEEK ON ADVANCING A BILL TO ENSURE VETERANS EXPOSED TO TOXIC BURN PITS GET MEDICAL CARE — HAS VOTED TO SEND THE BILL TO THE PRESIDENT’S DESK.

ERNST, A COMBAT VETERAN, SAID HER INITIAL VOTE TO BLOCK PASSAGE OF THE BILL WAS BECAUSE DEMOCRATS PREVENTED REPUBLICANS FROM OFFERING AMENDMENTS TO IMPROVE THE LEGISLATION.

LAST NIGHT, THE BILL PASSED — WITHOUT CHANGES — AND ERNST VOTED FOR IT.

ERNST ISSUED A WRITTEN STATEMENT, SAYING VETERANS WHO CONTINUE TO PAY THE PRICE FOR THEIR SERVICE DESERVE THE LIFE-SAVING BENEFITS OF THE BILL.

IOWA’S OTHER SENATOR, CHUCK GRASSLEY, TWEETED THAT HE HAD CONSISTENTLY SUPPORTED THE BILL — EVEN WHEN IT STALLED — AND HE’S GRATEFUL IT FINALLY PASSED.