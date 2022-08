EVANS MURDER CASE GOES TO THE JURY

THE FATE OF A SIOUX CITY MAN ACCUSED OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IS IN THE HANDS OF THE JURY IN THE TRIAL OF 18-YEAR OLD DWIGHT EVANS.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS WERE PRESENTED BY THE PROSECUTION AND DEFENSE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON THEN READ THE WOODBURY COUNTY JURY THEIR INSTRUCTIONS IN THE CASE AND THEY BEGAN THEIR DELIBERATIONS AROUND 4:30 P.M.

EVANS IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET IN MAY OF 2021.