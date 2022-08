ALLEN NEBRASKA MAN CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

AN ALLEN, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH THE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD.

THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 58-YEAR-OLD BRUCE MALCOM WAS ARRESTED TUESDAY FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION.

MALCOM IS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD AND TWO MISDEMEANOR COUNTS.

HE IS IN JAIL ON $60,000 BOND.