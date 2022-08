SC FIREFIGHTERS USE ROPE RESCUE FOR TRAPPED CELL TOWER WORKER

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL PERFORMED A ROPE RESCUE AT A CELL PHONE TOWER IN RIVERSIDE EARLY MONDAY EVENING.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN JUST BEFORE 5 P.M. IN THE 800 BLOCK OF FLORENCE AVENUE WHEN A WORKER BECAME TRAPPED AROUND 200 FEET HIGH WHEN A TEMPORARY POLE DISLODGED, PINNING THE WORKERS FOOT.

TWO OTHER TOWER WORKERS WERE ABLE TO FREE HIM AND LOWER HIM TO A PLATFORM THAT WAS 150 FEET ABOVE THE GROUND.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE DEPLOYED THE HIGH-ANGLE ROPE RESCUE TEAM AND CLIMBED THE TOWER TO THE PLATFORM.

THEY SAFELY LOWERED THE PATIENT TO THE GROUND.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TREATED FOR NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES AND TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.

PHOTO BY CBS-14