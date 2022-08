MILLER HOPES TO CRACK DOWN ON ROBOCALLS

ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER SAYS IOWA IS JOINING A NATIONWIDE ANTI-ROBOCALL LITIGATION TASK FORCE OF 50 ATTORNEYS GENERAL TO INVESTIGATE AND TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST THE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANIES RESPONSIBLE FOR BRINGING A MAJORITY OF FOREIGN ROBOCALLS INTO THE UNITED STATES.

THE TASK FORCE HAS ISSUED 20 CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMANDS TO 20 GATEWAY PROVIDERS AND OTHER ENTITIES THAT ARE ALLEGEDLY RESPONSIBLE FOR A MAJORITY OF FOREIGN ROBOCALL TRAFFIC.

GATEWAY PROVIDERS THAT BRING FOREIGN TRAFFIC INTO THE U.S. TELEPHONE NETWORK HAVE A RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE THE TRAFFIC IS LEGAL, BUT MILLER SAYS THESE PROVIDERS ARE NOT TAKING SUFFICIENT ACTION TO STOP ROBOCALL TRAFFIC.

HE SAYS IN MANY CASES, THEY APPEAR TO BE INTENTIONALLY TURNING A BLIND EYE IN RETURN FOR STEADY REVENUE.

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL CONSUMER LAW CENTER AND ELECTRONIC PRIVACY INFORMATION CENTER, MORE THAN 33 MILLION SCAM ROBOCALLS ARE MADE TO AMERICANS EVERY DAY.

AN ESTIMATED $29.8 BILLION WAS STOLEN THROUGH SCAM CALLS IN 2021.