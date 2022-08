LE MARS BUSINESS WINS STATEWIDE CONTEST

A LE MARS HARDWARE STORE TOPPED FOUR OTHER IOWA COMPETITORS IN A STATEWIDE PITCH CONTEST HELD IN PELLA MONDAY EVENING.

HARDWARE HANK OF LE MARS WON THE FINAL ROUND OF THE OPEN 4 BUSINESS CONTEST, WHICH BEGAN IN MARCH WITH 24 APPLICANTS.

SCOTT PAGELER, WHO OWNS HARDWARE HANK, WON A $20,000 GRANT FOR A MOBILE SHOWROOM TO BRING HIS FLOORING DEPARTMENT TO CUSTOMER’S HOMES,

HE USED PHOTOS AND DIGITAL DISPLAYS TO HELP VISUALIZE THE PROJECT.

PAGELER TOLD THE JUDGES HIS IDEA WAS A ONE-OF-A-KIND SHOPPING EXPERIENCE, NOT ONLY IN LE MARS, BUT ALSO IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE FOUR RUNNERS UP WON GRANTS RANGING FROM $5000 TO $10,000 DOLLARS.