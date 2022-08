IT’S WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR TIME IN MOVILLE

THE WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK WITH A VARIETY OF GREAT EVENTS IN MOVILLE.

FAIR MANAGER MARK THOMPSON SAYS LAST YEAR HAD GREAT ATTENDANCE COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC, AND HE HOPES TO SET AN ATTENDANCE RECORD THIS YEAR:

AN ATV RODEO IS THE FIRST EVENT THIS (TUESDAY) EVENING AT 7PM.

THE FAIRGROUNDS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC FOR EVERYTHING ELSE ON WEDNESDAY.

FAIR SECRETARY MARY THOMPSON SAYS YOU CAN BUY A TICKET FOR ONE DAY OR A PASS FOR THE WHOLE RUN OF THE FAIR:

THE GRANDSTAND SHOWS HAVE SEPARATE ADMISSION.

WEDNESDAY IT’S THE JOE DIRT MOTOCROSS, THURSDAY IS THE RODEO, BEGINNING AT 6PM.

FRIDAY COUNTRY STAR JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY TAKES THE STAGE WITH TWO OPENING ACTS BEGINNING AT 6 P.M.

SATURDAY THERE’S A TRACTOR PULL AT 7 P.M. AND SUNDAY THE FAIR WRAPS UP WITH A DEMOLITION DERBY AT 5 P.M.