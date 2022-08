IOWA GOP LAWMAKERS BACK PELOSI’S RIGHT TO VISIT TAIWAN

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THE U-S SHOULDN’T LET CHINA DICTATE THE ITINERARY OF ANY AMERICAN TRAVELING ABROAD, ESPECIALLY SOMEONE AS HIGH-RANKING AS U-S HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI.

SHE’S ON AN ASIAN TOUR, INCLUDING A VISIT TO TAIWAN, WHICH HAS PROMPTED CHINA TO ISSUE A SERIES OF THREATS WHILE FLEXING ITS MILITARY MUSCLES.

TAIWAN OC…….”NOT GO TO” :08

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA AGREES, SAYING CHINA CANNOT INTERFERE WITH U.S. POLICY DECISIONS:

TAIWAN1 OC…COMES TO TAIWAN. :24

CHINA CONSIDERS TAIWAN PART OF ITS TERRITORY, AND GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S NOT A MISTAKE FOR PELOSI TO VISIT THE ISLAND, WHICH WOULD SEND A MESSAGE THE U-S SUPPORTS TAIWAN’S INDEPENDENCE.

A CHINESE OFFICIAL REPORTEDLY SAID, “THOSE WHO PLAY WITH FIRE WILL PERISH BY IT,” IN REGARDS TO PELOSI’S TRAVEL PLANS.

TAIWAN2 OC…….. “GO TO CHINA” :12

PELOSI IS THE HIGHEST RANKING U-S OFFICIAL TO VISIT TAIWAN SINCE THEN-HOUSE SPEAKER NEWT GINGRICH STOPPED THERE IN 1997.