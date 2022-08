UNION COUNTY VIETNAM VETERANS HONORED FOR THEIR SERVICE

VIETNAM VETERANS FROM THE NORTH SIOUX CITY AREA RECEIVED A THANK YOU AND A PIN AND CHALLENGE COIN FROM SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON MONDAY.

JOHNSON SAYS THE PINNING CEREMONY AT NORTH SIOUX’S CENTENNIAL PARK WAS LONG OVERDUE TO THANK THE VETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE IN AN UNPOPULAR WAR MORE THAN 50 YEARS AGO:

VETERANS1 OC……….IT IS MEANINGFUL. :13

THE CONGRESSMAN HEARD A VARIETY OF STORIES FROM AROUND 20 VIETNAM VETERANS WHO ATTENED THE CEREMONY:

VETERANS2 OC……..IN THE FUTURE. :23

TIM AND TOM JACOBS ARE TWIN BROTHERS FROM MCCOOK LAKE WHO SERVED IN SEPARATE MARINE CORPS UNITS IN VIETNAM DURING 1968 AND 69.

TOM SAYS PEOPLE UNDERSTAND TODAY WHAT THE VETERANS LIKE HE AND HIS BROTHER WENT THROUGH WHEN THEY RETURNED HOME:

VETERANS4 OC……..MAKE IT BACK HOME. :25

TIM RECALLS ONE DAY THEY RAN INTO EACH OTHER WHILE ON SEPARATE MISSIONS:

VETERANS3 OC………TWIN BROTHER TOM. :32

THE BROTHERS WENT INTO THE MARINES SIX MONTHS APART.

TIM SAYS IT’S STILL DIFFICULT TO TALK ABOUT THE EXPERIENCES THEY HAD IN THE BATTLEFIELD AND THE FRIENDS THEY LOST.

THEY REMAIN ACTIVE WITH THE AMERICAN LEGION IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.