THOUSANDS OF MOTORCYCLES ARE HEADING TO STURGIS

YOU WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN MOTORCYCLES HEADING NORTH UP INTERSTATE 29 THIS WEEK.

THE BIKERS ARE HEADED FOR STURGIS AS THE 82ND ANNUAL RALLY GETS UNDERWAY FRIDAY.

BUSINESSES IN STURGIS ARE GETTING PREPARED FOR THE INFLUX OF THOUSANDS.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE PRE-RALLY ATTRACTS A SMALLER CROWD THAN THE OFFICIAL EVENT, BUT TRAFFIC DOES PICK UP.

BUSINESS OWNERS SAY THEY ARE READY TO BE WORKING EXTENDED HOURS DURING THE EVENT WHICH WRAPS UP ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 14TH.

File photo