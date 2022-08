SIOUX CITY 1ST RESPONDERS GEAR UP FOR NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK INVITES SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING AT NINE DIFFERENT LOCATIONS.

POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS IT’S A GREAT WAY TO GET TO KNOW LOCAL OFFICERS AND OTHER LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS:

MCCLURE SAYS THE EVENT IS A PART OF SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORT TO PROMOTE NEIGHBORHOOD INVOLVEMENT IN CRIME PREVENTION ACTIVITIES AND POLICE-COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS, NEIGHBORHOOD RELATIONSHIPS AND CAMARADERIE.

THE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT TAKES PLACE FROM 6:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M. TUESDAY AT THESE LOCATIONS:

▪ Grandma Moos Park: 221 Cecelia Street

Host: Greenville Project Area Committee

▪ Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard

Host: Riverside Project Area Committee

▪ Cook Park: 505 Market Street

Host: Westside Neighborhood Coalition

▪ Dale Street Park: 1514 Dale Street

Hosts: Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition

▪ Latham Park: 1915 South Lemon Street

Host: Morningside Lutheran Church

▪ St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue

Host: St. Mark Lutheran Church

▪ St. John Lutheran Church: 2801 Jackson Street

Host: St. John Lutheran Church

▪ Leeds Splash Pad: 3810 41st Street

Host: Leeds Community Club

▪ Mary J Treglia Community House 900 Jennings Street

Host: Mary J. Treglia Community House

South Sioux City Police will be at the South Sioux Middle School parking lot for their Night Out event.