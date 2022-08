NW IOWA COUNTIES APPROVED FOR CRP HAYING OR GRAZING

SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTIES HAVE BEEN AUTHORIZED FOR EMERGENCY HAYING OR GRAZING USE OF CONSERVATION RESERVE PROGRAM ACRES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022, WHICH RUNS FROM OCTOBER 1ST TO SEPTEMBER 30TH.

SIX COUNTIES APPROVED FOR EMERGENCY HAYING OR GRAZING INCLUDE: BUENA VISTA, CLAY, IDA, PALO ALTO, POCAHONTAS, AND SAC.

SIX OTHER IOWA COUNTIES ARE RESTRICTED UNDER EMERGENCY HAYING CRITERIA BASED ON L-F-P TRIGGERS.

THOSE COUNTIES ARE WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, MONONA, CHEROKEE, O’BRIEN, AND SIOUX.

COUNTIES ARE AUTOMATICALLY APPROVED FOR CRP EMERGENCY HAYING AND GRAZING WHEN THEY REACH THE D2 (SEVERE DROUGHT) LEVEL ON THE U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR AND ARE OUTSIDE OF THE PRIMARY NESTING SEASON (MAY 15TH THROUGH AUGUST 1ST).

CRP PARTICIPANTS ARE ELIGIBLE TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR EITHER EMERGENCY HAYING OR EMERGENCY GRAZING BUT CANNOT DO BOTH ON THE SAME ACRES.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REQUEST APPROVAL FOR EMERGENCY HAYING OR GRAZING USE OF C-R-P ACRES, CONTACT YOUR LOCAL USDA SERVICE CENTER.