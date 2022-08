JOHNSON SAYS ETHANOL IS KEY TO LOWERING GAS PRICES

THE PRICE FOR A GALLON OF REGULAR GAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA IS DOWN ANOTHER 20 CENTS IN THE LAST WEEK.

SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES ARE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY WHERE DRIVERS ARE PAYING AN EVEN FOUR BUCKS PER GALLON.

CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON SAYS WE NEED TO GET PRICES LOWER TO HELP OUT DRIVERS:

JOHNSON SAYS USING MORE ETHANOL PRODUCED FROM THOSE FIELDS WILL HELP:

TRIPLE-A SAYS DRIVERS IN THE RUSHMORE STATE ARE PAYING FOUR DOLLARS AND 17 CENTS A GALLON ON AVERAGE TODAY.

THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS ABOUT FOUR-22.