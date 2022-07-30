X’s Win On Night Honoring Montgomery

On a night where Manager Steve Montgomery was honored as the winningest skipper in Explorers history, the X’s once again mounted a comeback walkoff victory.

Trey Martin’s single in the bottom of ninth won the game over the Chicago Dogs, 5-4.

The Explorers struck in the first with Danry Vasquez’s single to left field that scored Martin.

Chicago tied up the game in the following inning and added three more runs in the third, to go up 4-1.

In that ninth inning the X’s started another comeback with a Nate Samson single to right field.

That was followed by a single from Ademar Rifeala who was pinch run for by pitcher Patrick Ledet.

Zack Kone loaded the bases after attempting to sacrifice himself with a bunt but ended up reaching.

Gabe Snyder tied the game with a pinch hit two-run single, scoring both Samson and Ledet.

The game winner came off the bat of Trey Martin, who scored Zack Kone with a two out single

Zach Hedges started on the bump and took the no decision tonight.

He fired five and two-thirds innings, gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks, and struck out three batters.

Blaine Hardy (2-2) came into the game in the sixth, and retired all ten batters he faced. Hardy collected six strikeouts, in a perfect three and one third innings.

Brian Schlitter (4-1) took the loss tonight, as he gave up five hits, three runs, zero walks, and had one strikeout in the ninth.

Sioux City has now won four games over the last five days in which they entered the ninth inning trailing.

In a pre-game ceremony, a presentation was made to Steve Montgomery for his 427th victory as the manager of the team which set the all-time record, surpassing Ed Nottle.