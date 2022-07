MEGA MILLIONS WINNING TICKET SOLD IN ILLINOIS

FRIDAY’S GIANT MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT OF OVER A BILLION DOLLARS WAS WON WITH A TICKET PURCHASED IN ILLINOIS.

THE WINNING NUMBERS IN FRIDAY’S DRAWING WERE: 13-36-45-57-67 AND MEGA BALL 14 WITH THE MEGAPLIER NUMBER 2.

THE JACKPOT ENDED UP AT $1.337 BILLION ANNUITY, WITH A $780.5 MILLION CASH PAYOUT.

FIVE TICKETS IN IOWA WERE JUST ONE NUMBER AWAY FROM A SHARE OF THE BIG PRIZE WITH ONE OF THEM WINNING A $2 MILLION PRIZE AND THE OTHER FOUR WINNING PRIZES OF $10,000 EACH.

THE $2 MILLION-WINNING TICKET PURCHASED IN BETTENDORF MATCHED THE FIVE WHITE BALLS BUT MISSED THE MEGA BALL TO INITIALLY WIN A $1 MILLION PRIZE.

THE PLAYER WHO BOUGHT THE TICKET ADDED THE MEGAPLIER OPTION WHICH MULTIPLIED THE PRIZE TO $2 MILLION.

FOUR IOWA TICKETS WINNING $10,000 MATCHED FOUR OF THE FIVE WHITE BALLS AND THE MEGA BALL.

THEY WERE PURCHASED AT STORM LAKE, NEWTON, MANCHESTER AND MOUNT PLEASANT.

IOWA LOTTERY PLAYERS BOUGHT MORE THAN $5.6 MILLION IN MEGA MILLIONS TICKETS FOR FRIDAY’S DRAWING, INCLUDING MORE THAN $3.4 MILLION IN TICKETS ON FRIDAY ALONE.

THE AVERAGE MEGA MILLIONS PURCHASE IN IOWA FOR FRIDAY’S DRAWING REMAINED ABOUT $7, OR ABOUT THREE PLAYS PER TICKET.