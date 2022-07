THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE NEAR UTE, IOWA SATURDAY AFTERNOON HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE PILOT.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SPRAY PLANE HIT ELECTRICAL LINES SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. AROUND 230TH AND TEAK AVENUE.

THE PLANE CRASHED INTO THE ROADWAY AND CAUGHT FIRE.

THE MALE PILOT OF THE AIRCRAFT WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

HIS NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

AGENTS FROM THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD AND FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ARE INVESTIGATING THE CRASH.