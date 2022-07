TRAINING TRUCKERS TO HELP PREVENT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

SATURDAY IS “WORLD DAY AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING” AND ONE OF THE EFFORTS IN IOWA TO RAISE AWARENESS INVOLVED TRAINING THE DRIVERS OF THE BIG RIGS TO SPOT TRAFFICKING.

SERGEANT JOE NICKELL OF THE IOWA D-O-T’S MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT DIVISION HELPS WITH THE TRAINING:

NICKELL SAYS TRUCKERS ARE A GREAT RESOURCE FOR INFORMATION ON WHAT’S HAPPENING ON THE HIGHWAY.

HE SAYS THE DRIVERS AND THE INDUSTRY HAVE BEEN VERY RECEPTIVE OF THEIR “TRUCKERS AGAINST TRAFFICKING” TRAINING.

YOU CAN GO TO THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY WEBSITE TO FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION.