RAGBRAI RIDERS HAVE ONE MORE OVERNIGHT STOP

WEST UNION IS THE FINAL OVERNIGHT STOP ON RAGBRAI — THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

MATT MARSULA OF MAIN STREET WEST UNION SAYS THE COMMUNITY OF 2500 IS PREPARED FOR THE ARRIVAL OF 20,000 PEOPLE.

HE SAYS THE TOWN’S GOAL WAS TO OFFER UNIQUE EXPERIENCES TO RIDERS.

RIDERS MAKING THEIR WAY INTO TOWN HAD TO MAKE A BIT OF A CLIMB ON FRIDAY’S ROUTE, SO WEST UNION ADOPTED A MOTTO: IT’S ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE.

RIDERS WILL LEAVE WEST UNION SATURDAY AND END THE RAGBRAI ROUTE IN LANSING.

RAGBRAI RIDERS AND THEIR SUPPORT STAFF WILL BE CAMPING AT THE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND THE AIRPORT, PLUS PARKING LOTS AT BOTH SCHOOLS IN WEST UNION AND THE COMMUNITY’S RECREATION CENTER ARE SET UP TO WELCOME VISITORS.

