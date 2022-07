“MOVE OVER” TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT RESULTS IN SEVERAL TICKETS

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE OUT ON HIGHWAY 20 IN THE METRO AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OF THE STATE’S MOVE OVER OR GET PULLED OVER LAW.

TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THAT LAW REQUIRES A DRIVER TO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE TO THE LEFT LANE IF SAFELY POSSIBLE WHEN YOU SEE A VEHICLE WITH FLASHING EMERGENCY LIGHTS PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF THE ROAD:

MOVE1 OC…………A FEW VIOLATIONS. :13

THE ENFORCEMENT EFFORT HAD A TOW TRUCK WITH FLASHING LIGHTS WITH A VEHICLE ATTACHED AND A PATROL CAR ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD.

SGT. CLARK SAYS SOME DRIVERS WHO DIDN’T SLOW DOWN OR MOVE OVER DID RECEIVE A TICKET AND SOME WARNINGS WERE ISSUED TOO:

MOVE2 OC……..MOVE OVER VIOLATIONS. :12

A CITATION RESULTS IN A FINE AND COSTS OF AROUND $210-DOLLARS.

Photo courtesy CBS 14