MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN TO SIOUXLAND

THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN TO SIOUX CITY THIS EVENING AS THEY FINISH UP THEIR MOTORCYCLE TRIP TO THE NORTHWEST TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE LOCAL CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

THE RIDERS MADE IT TO WALL, SOUTH DAKOTA THURSDAY AND STAYED THERE OVERNIGHT BEFORE RETURNING HOME ON THE FINAL LEG OF THEIR 7TH TRIP TO HELP SIOUXLAND CHILDREN.

THE RIDERS WILL RUMBLE INTO THE DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM GREENSPACE ON 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREET AROUND 5:30 P.M.

FOOD AND DRINK WILL BE AVAILABLE AND MUSIC FROM MICHAEL CHARLES WILL BEGIN AROUND 7 P.M.

THIS YEAR’S GOAL WAS TO RAISE $50,000 TO PROVIDE NEW ADJUSTABLE BASSINETS FOR NEW MOTHERS AND THEIR BABIES TO THE UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S MOM AND BABY UNIT THROUGH THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

Photo provided