MARRERO ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA TO EXPLOITATION CHARGE

A FORMER COACH AT SIOUX CITY’S NORTH HIGH SCHOOL HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO A CHARGE OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION BY A SCHOOL EMPLOYEE.

THE ATTORNEY FOR 40-YEAR-OLD ABDIER MARRERO FILED A WRITTEN PLEA IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

MARRERO ALLEGEDLY ENGAGED IN A PATTERN OF INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING OF SEVERAL FEMALE ATHLETES AT NORTH HIGH, AND OTHER BEHAVIOR FROM 2018 THROUGH 2021.

HE IS THE FORMER HEAD CROSS COUNTRY AND TRACK COACH AT NORTH.

MARRERO HAS WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO A SPEEDY TRIAL AND IS FREE ON $20,000 BOND.